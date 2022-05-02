Robbery victims open fire on alleged thieves, unintentionally striking 2 near Chicago Theatre: CPD

It all started after three men said they were robbed by three other men inside a taco restaurant in the 100-block of N Wabash Avenue just before 5:30 p.m., police said. The robbery victims then took out a firearm and began shooting at the alleged thieves.
WATCH: Police give update on shooting near Chicago Theater
Two men were unintentionally wounded, police said. A 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A 55-year-old man was shot in the ear and was also transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.
The incident marked at least the third shooting in downtown Chicago this weekend. Two women were shot, one killed near the House of Blues in River North Saturday; and a man was found shot to death in a Streeterville hotel Sunday morning.
So far this weekend, 32 people have been shot, 7 fatally in Chicago shootings.