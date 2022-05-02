chicago shooting

Robbery victims open fire on alleged thieves, unintentionally striking 2 near Chicago Theatre: CPD

The shooting occurred in the alley by the Chicago Theater in the Loop after an alleged robbery at a nearby taco place
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police released more information Monday after two unintended victims were struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon in the Loop in an alley next to the Chicago Theater.

It all started after three men said they were robbed by three other men inside a taco restaurant in the 100-block of N Wabash Avenue just before 5:30 p.m., police said. The robbery victims then took out a firearm and began shooting at the alleged thieves.

Two men were unintentionally wounded, police said. A 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A 55-year-old man was shot in the ear and was also transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The incident marked at least the third shooting in downtown Chicago this weekend. Two women were shot, one killed near the House of Blues in River North Saturday; and a man was found shot to death in a Streeterville hotel Sunday morning.

So far this weekend, 32 people have been shot, 7 fatally in Chicago shootings.
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago shootingchicago crimerobberyman shotchicago police department
