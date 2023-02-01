2 Illinois State Police troopers injured while trying to pull over stolen car on I-94

The stolen vehicle later crashed on Chicago's South Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Illinois State Police troopers were hurt during an attempted traffic stop on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Investigators said the troopers were trying to pull over a stolen car when that vehicle swerved toward them on Interstate 94 near 47th Street.

The troopers weren't hit directly, but did suffer some injuries, police said.

The stolen vehicle later crashed at West 47th Street and South Federal Street, police said.

