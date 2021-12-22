Sports

Chicago Bulls game against Toronto Raptors postponed

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bulls game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center Wednesday has been postponed, the NBA announced.

The game was set to be played at 7 p.m. It is the third game of the season the Bulls have had postponed due to COVID.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports, the Raptors have eight players in the NBA's COVID protocols, with OG Anunoby the latest player to be added. The league said the team is required to have eight players healthy in order to play the game.



The Bulls also have several players in the league's COVID protocol, including Zach Lavine, Ayo Dosunmu and Alize Johnson.
