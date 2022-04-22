nba playoffs

Chicago Bulls vs Bucks game 3 at United Center Friday

Chicago Bulls tickets for sale ahead of Friday night's game
DeRozan scores 41 as Bulls beat Bucks 114-110 to tie series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Believing in the Bulls, fans are hoping the team can take the lead in the playoffs Friday night.

Game three is at the United Center in the best of seven series.

Things were very quiet at the UC Friday morning, but that will change as the Bulls make their way back to their home court for the first home playoff game in five years.

The Bulls play game three of their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night, and the series is tied at one game apiece.

DeMar DeRozan scored a career-playoff high of 41 points, and the Bulls outlasted the Bucks 114-110 Wednesday night in game two.

ESPN's Carmen DeFalco said fans are ready for a repeat.

"You're seeing some of the best defensive efficiency numbers that the Bulls have posted in months, and a lot of that is because Caruso is back and I think probably as healthy as he's been in months; and he makes a huge difference to what this team does defensively," DeFalco said.

And fans agreed with him.

"I mean I expect them to win because it's the Bulls. We have a dynasty here that needs to keep going on," one fan said.

Tickets are still available for Friday night's game, and range from standing room only for a little over $100 to courtside for a few thousand dollars.

Games three and four of the playoff series are on ABC7. NBA Countdown starts at 7 p.m., and the game starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Game four is at noon Sunday.

