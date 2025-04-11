ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: April 11, 2025

The Bears offseason program has begun, and Bears players are excited to play for their new head coach, Ben Johnson.

Dionne Miller and ESPN's Jeff Meller discuss the new attitude while being cautiously optimistic the team can improve upon their 2024 five-win season.

Dionne catches up with Herb Howard, who is on the beat for the Bears. They discuss what the Bears might do in the upcoming NFL Draft. Will they draft need or best-available players?

Despite the cold, the Cubs have started off the season hot. No one hotter than reigning National League Player of the week, Cubs right fielder Justin Tuck. Will his stellar play keep the Cubs atop the NL Central standings and get him a big pay day?

Meanwhile, the Bulls have earned a play-in spot for the NBA playoffs, doing so despite not having Lonzo Ball for most of the season due to a bad knee. Ball, who had surgery on the knee over a year ago, met the dad who donated his son's organs.

Northwestern softball coach Kate Drohan sat down with Dionne to discuss her thoughts after winning her 800th game for the Wildcats.