CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 76-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into a liquor store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred in the 800-block of West 87th Street at about 8:40 p.m.

The man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was inside the building at the time. The building did sustain damage but has been deemed safe to re-enter, police said.