CPD warn thieves stealing Kias, Hyundais using method shown on social media

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued warnings about clusters of car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais, and using a method demonstrated on social media.
The clusters were both on the South Side; a group of nine thefts in the area of 76th and Carpenter in Auburn Gresham, and another group of eight thefts just east of there.
The first cluster targeted Kia vehicles. The thefts took place between October 18 and October 24 at:
The second cluster targeted Hyundai vehicles. They thefts took place between October 20 and October 24 at:
While police have not yet connected the two groups, they said all the cars were stolen using a method demonstrated and shared on social media in which offenders break a window, peel off the steering column and start the vehicle.
If you have any information, contact Chicago police.