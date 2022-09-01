2 teens, 17 and 16, charged in multiple Chicago carjackings on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two teenagers are charged with multiple armed carjackings on the city's South Side.

CPD said a 17-year-old boy is charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and two felony counts of destruction of government property causing damage under $500.

Police said all the incidents took place between August 18 and August 30, at the following locations:

8700 block of S. Vincennes Ave. (22nd District); 49-year-old female victim

8000 block of S. Campbell Ave. (8th District); 33-year-old female victim

3400 block of W. 72nd St. (8th District); 58-year-old male victim

2900 block of S. Union Ave. (9th District); 21-year-old female victim

6500 block of S. Kedzie Ave. (8th District); 50-year-old male victim

5600 block of S. Albany Ave. (8th District); 26-year-old male victim

5700 block of S. Richmond St. (8th District); 45-year-old female victim

8400 block of S. Sangamon St. (6th District); 40-year-old female victim

6600 block of S. Artesian Ave. (8th District); 66-year-old female victim

6700 block of S. Washtenaw Ave. (8th District); 33-year-old female victim

6600 block of S. Albany Ave. (8th District); 35-year-old female victim

Chicago police said a 16-year-old boy is charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle, and one misdemeanor count of theft.

CPD said he was involved in the carjackings in the 6500 block of S. Kedzie Ave., the 5700 block of S. Richmond St., and the 6700 block of S. Washtenaw Ave.

The 16-year-old is also charged in a carjacking in the 8600 block of S. Halsted St.

Both were arrested Tuesday. Police did not say whether they had appeared in bond court yet.