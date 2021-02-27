carjacking

Woman, 36, arrested in Chicago carjacking with boy, 8, inside vehicle

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman suspected in two carjackings, including one where an 8-year-old boy had to jump out of a moving car has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Veronica Harden, 36, was arrested on Thursday at approximately 9:31 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Richmond Street in the city's Albany Park neighborhood, police said.

She was found to be in possession of a vehicle taken in a vehicular hijacking on Wednesday, according to police.

Harden was also identified in a vehicular hijacking in the 3300 block of West Belmont Ave. in Avondale on Feb. 6.



In that incident, a mother was hurt trying to save her son who was still inside the vehicle.

Police accuse Harden of driving off, injuring the mother's left shoulder and ankle as she tried to gain access to her vehicle.

The boy was eventually able to get out of the moving car and run to the intersection of Belmont and Kimball as the offender continue traveling northbound.

The boy was not injured. His mother was taken to Illinois Masonic hospital in stable condition.

Harden faces multiple felonies including aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping.

She's expected to appear in Central Bond Court Saturday.
