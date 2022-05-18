Bodycam video shows carjacking suspect's arrest on Northwestern University's downtown campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police bodycam video shows officers arresting a man in the basement of a building on Northwestern University's Chicago campus earlier this month.Police say Trimane Kimbrough took a car at gunpoint in the Rogers Park neighborhood on May 2.Later that day, he was spotted by Chicago police in that car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Chicago Avenue.Officers boxed him in, but he jumped out and fled across the street and into a Northwestern building, prompting a brief lockdown.Kimbrough is being held without bail.ABC7 obtained the video through a Freedom of Information Act request.