Chicago police issue alert after string of West Town armed carjackings

Chicago violence: CPD said several incidents happened this month
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police shared a community alert after a string of armed carjackings in West Town this month.

The first took place about 1:10 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 600-block of North Wood Street; the second was about 10:20 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 900-block of North Wood; and the third was about 11 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 600-block of North Armour Street, Chicago police said.

In each incident, an unknown suspect or suspects approached the victims, displayed handguns and demanded the victim's vehicle or property.

The male suspect is described as being between 15 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Three at (312) 744-8263.
