Chicago police warn of rash of armed carjackings this past week on North, West sides

One of most recent incidents caught on camera in Lincoln Park

CPD is warning residents of a rash of Chicago carjackings this past week on Webster, 18th Street and Race Avenue. One happened in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a rash of armed carjackings this past week.

On Wednesday night, CPD issued a community alert about three incidents. The latest happened in Lincoln Park.

Chicago police are asking residents on the Near West and Near North sides to stay vigilant after issuing a community alert about a series of armed carjackings.

The most recent was caught on surveillance camera at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning in Lincoln Park.

Video shows a blue SUV pull up next to Diana DeJacimo, who was just walking her dog at the time.

A suspect quickly approaches DeJacimo with a gun before running off with her purse near the intersection of Wayne and Webster avenues.

DeJacimo told ABC7 Chicago the suspect rifled through her purse, and tossed it. That's when she realized that her car keys were taken.

That same blue SUV later pulled up to her Jeep Grand Cherokee, as suspects hopped in, and sped away with her car.

"He just grabbed my purse and ran. I just thought, 'Ok, I just got away with my life and my dog's life,'" DeJacamo said.

Chicago police said one other armed carjacking happened this past Saturday in the 1500-block of West 18th Street just after 11:30 a.m., and another on Tuesday in the 2200-block of West Race Avenue, just after 8:15 p.m.

In the three incidents, two to four men approached victims on foot after they had gotten out of their vehicles, CPD said.

On Wednesday night, CPD reported another violent incident in the 2000-block of West St. Paul Avenue in Bucktown. The victim was struck in the head with a pistol before suspects took off with his VW Jetta.

CPD said the victim is going to be OK, but CPD said it's still too early to connect this incident to the others.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.

