Lincoln Park shooting, robbery victim Dakotah Earley gets new prosthetic leg

Dakotah Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster Avenues when he was ambushed by robbers and shot three times, including in the head.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed in May is now walking with a prosthetic leg.

The 24-year-old culinary school graduate spent weeks fighting for his life, undergoing numerous surgeries and lost part of his leg.

Through it all, his family and especially his mother have been by his side.

"I knew that we were going to get here, it was just a matter of time," said Joy Dobbs, mother. "We're just trying to take care of him, make him feel safe."

Now seven months after the attack, Earley is learning to take his first steps with a prosthetic leg. Dobbs shared video of his first session, wanting the world to see the incredible resilience and strength in her youngest child.

"He has definitely matured and has this great spirit. I don't see him get down," she said. "even on the days he was exhausted and didn't want to, he still did it, and I'm just so proud of him."

