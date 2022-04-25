Applications for Chicago cash assistance program for low-income residents open Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents will be able to apply for the city's new basic income program starting Monday.
The city estimates that about 5,000 low-income households will benefit from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot Program
The city expects the program to be one of the largest monthly cash assistance programs in the nation, providing eligible families with $500 per-month for 12 months to provide additional economic stability.To qualify, residents must be:
-18 years or older
-Have experienced economic hardships because of the pandemic
-Have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that is less than $58,000. For a one-person household, the limit is $33,975 and for two people, it is $45,775.
Applicants who meet the criteria will be entered into a lottery. The city said people living in poverty and communities with preexisting economic hardship will be prioritized.
"I remain committed to making an equitable recovery from the pandemic to stabilize and ensure the wellbeing of all residents," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "The Chicago Resilient Communities pilot is a way for us to efficiently support the communities and households that were hardest hit by the pandemic with dignity as well as build on our work to eradicate poverty. I'm deeply proud to launch the largest cash assistance program of its kind in the country as we continue to provide economic relief to residents and strengthen our city."
The non-profit administrator of the pilot program, GiveDirectly, will accept applications between 9 a.m. Monday, April 25 and 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 13.
For more information, visit chicago.gov/cashpilot.
