Public meetings to discuss Chicago casino bids kick off with Hard Rock proposal

Rivers Casino, Hard Rock Casino, Bally's Tribune all options for Chicago location
By
Public meetings to discuss Chicago casino bids kick off this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday, Chicago kicks off a series of three meetings about proposed casinos in different parts of the city.

Tuesday night's event is at the Harold Washington Library.

This first meeting comes as there's strong community opposition to each of the sites, including some aldermen reportedly voicing their concerns.

Each bidder will give a presentation and provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions and share feedback.

An estimated $200 million in annual income for the city would be earmarked for pension debt, stemming from a casino.

Tuesday through Thursday, each night from 6 to 8 p.m., the city will host these community engagement meetings for the three casino finalists.

The first one will focus on the Hard Rock proposal, and will be hosted at the Harold Washington Library.

The second one is Wednesday at the "Tribune Publishing Plant," and will focus on the bid for "Bally's Tribune."

And the final one is planned for Thursday at the "Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum," which will focus on the "Rivers 78" bid.

A special committee of aldermen will make the final choice, which is expected to be announced this summer.

Here are this week's meeting locations:

April 5: Hard Rock


Harold Washington Library
400 S. State St.
Lower Level Auditorium

April 6: Bally's Tribune


Tribune Publishing Plant
700 W. Chicago Ave.

April 7: Rivers 78


Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum
725 W. Roosevelt Road

Each meeting will be livestreamed at www.Chicago.gov/livestream.
