Chicago woman, 22, dies after several weeks on ventilator due to COVID-19, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is mourning the death of a young woman who died from COVID-19.Nyla Moore, 22, had an asthma attack on April 10, then later tested positive for the virus. She was on a ventilator for more than three weeks, her family said.Moore died Friday.Moore's mother said her daughter wanted to be a teacher."She just worked really well in high school with special needs kids. It was a program at her high school, and she worked with that the whole four years," Moore's mother said.Moore also leaves behind a 2-year-old son.