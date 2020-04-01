Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rises each day, both in the state of Illinois and across the country.
As of the end of March, 99 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and more than 3,600 have died in the United States.
Victims have ranged in age from 1-year-old to people in their 90s, and people from all walks of life have been impacted.
Here are some of the Illinois victims of COVID-19.
Pastor Keith Burgess - Chicago
Pastor Keith Burgess, 47, of Old Friendship Missionary Baptist Church was a force in the South Side community and his family.
"This man literally did everything he could do to embody what it means to be Jesus," said his nephew Brandon Clark.
Burgess began feeling flu-like symptoms in mid-March which eventually became so bad he was hospitalized. He was placed in a medically-induced coma, from which he never emerged.
Mary Ann Humphrey - Orland Park
Orland Park assistant living facility resident Mary Ann Humphrey, 85, passed away Sunday, five days after she was hospitalized for COVID-19.
Her son Bill Humphrey said family members had to remain inside in their cars at his mother's funeral Monday.
Bill said he never thought he'd know someone with the virus, and now COVID-19 has become very personal to him. He said he hopes people will heed stay at home orders and social distancing to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
Angel Escamilla - Naperville
Pastor Angel Escamilla, 67, devoted his life to Calvary Church in Naperville for more than a decade.
He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 after coming down with pneumonia and being hospitalized. He died Sunday, March 29.
His grieving family has asked that everyone stay home and stay safe to prevent the spread of the virus that killed Escamilla.
Yousef Allan Quran - Crete
Yousef Allan Quran, 67, was originally from Palestine. The retired businessman was the eldest of 11 children and a beloved father of four and grandfather of three. He self-quarantined after finding out a friend he had contact with tested positive for COVID-19.
When he developed serious symptoms, his wife took him to a hospital in northwest Indiana. He was officially diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Friday, March 27, and died on Sunday, March 29.
Patricia Frieson - Chicago
Patricia Frieson, 61, is the first known death from COVID-19 in Illinois. She had asthma and her family said she had been having a difficult time breathing in early March. She died on March 16.
Wanda Frieson Bailey - Crete
Wanda Frieson Bailey, 63, was Patricia Frieson's sister and also died from COVID-19 at a hospital in Olympia Fields. She died on March 25.
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
