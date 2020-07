Chicago COVID 19: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on city coronavirus data

EMBED >More News Videos Illinois moves into Phase 4 of reopening June 26. What does that mean?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago health officials will give an update on COVID-19 data in the city.Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady for the press conference scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.Last week, Chicago announced a curfew f or bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. They are required to close at midnight each night.Curbside pickup or delivery of food can continue after midnight. Restaurants that do not have a liquor license are not subject to the midnight closure.