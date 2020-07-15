Chicago COVID 19: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on city coronavirus data

Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady for the press conference scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Last week, Chicago announced a curfew for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. They are required to close at midnight each night.
Curbside pickup or delivery of food can continue after midnight. Restaurants that do not have a liquor license are not subject to the midnight closure.