Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol required to close by midnight each night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has announced a new closing time for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

Effective immediately, all bars, restaurants, breweries and other places that serve alcohol will be required to close by midnight every night.

The new regulation is on top of existing regulations that prohibit the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants after 11 p.m. and the sale of to-do drinks after 9 p.m.

City officials say this new requirement will help minimize the spread of COVID-19 by preventing groups congregating late at night.

The liquor curfews along with the new midnight closure order for places that serve liquor goes into effect Friday.

Curbside pickup or delivery of food can continue after midnight. Restaurants that do not have a liquor license are not subject to the midnight closure.
