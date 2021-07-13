Missouri, Arkansas added back on Chicago Travel Advisory amid rise in COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After several weeks with no states on its travel advisory, the Chicago Department of Public Health announced Missouri and Arkansas are being added back on the list.The city's emergency COVID-19 travel order was changed to an advisory on June 29. The change was a result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.But recent data pushed Missouri (21.2) and Arkansas (19.2) back on the list.Additionally, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID case rates have been steadily increasing in other areas of the country. The following states, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands, are at risk of passing the threshold if trends continue: Nevada, Louisiana, Utah, Wyoming, and Florida.Any unvaccinated people traveling from Missouri or Arkansas are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.CPDH commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady also noted that 99% of new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are among unvaccinated individuals.Case rates are increasing in other states as well as in areas of central and southern Illinois, according to CDPH.The last time before Tuesday that any states were in the Orange Tier was May 18, 2021. Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier.Travelers must still follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.