coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 578 cases, 12 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Should people be concerned about FDA warning for J&J vaccine?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 578 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths Tuesday.

Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?

There have been 1,397,667 total COVID cases, including 23,336 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 6-13 is at 2.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 31.841 specimens for a total of 26,183,998 since the pandemic began.

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code



As of Monday night, 498 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU and 40 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



A total of 12,851,005 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,794. There were 25,902 vaccines administered in Illinois Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports 460 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
As summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks, are schools next?
Illinois reports 645 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Illinois vaccine lottery: 1st drawing Thurs. for those with COVID shot
TOP STORIES
Rapper killed in hail of bullets outside Cook County Jail
Northbrook teen killed while visiting family in Chicago
LaSalle County bridge collapses amid flash flooding: police
2 states added back on Chicago Travel Advisory
Suspect in Wis. gas station shootings dead after 2 shot, 1 fatally
Mj Rodriguez is 1st out trans woman to earn lead actress Emmy nom
DJ raises money for man walking 3 hours each way to work and back
Show More
Kraft debuts Mac & Cheese flavored ice cream
Burger King marquee goes viral with 'We all quit' message
Stephen Calk found guilty in federal bank fraud case
Biden to deliver major speech in Philadelphia on voting rights
As summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks, are schools next?
More TOP STORIES News