Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 578 cases, 12 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 578 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,397,667 total COVID cases, including 23,336 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 6-13 is at 2.1%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 31.841 specimens for a total of 26,183,998 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 498 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU and 40 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,851,005 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,794. There were 25,902 vaccines administered in Illinois Monday.