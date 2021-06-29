Chicago COVID emergency travel order replaced with advisory

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced Tuesday that its emergency COVID-19 travel order has been changed to an advisory.The change is the result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.The city says the emergency travel order can be reinstated at any time.The last time any state or territory was in the orange tier, with 15.0 cases per day per 100,000 residents, was May 18. Travelers from a state in the orange tier were required to get a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine if they are not vaccinated.The Chicago Department of Public Health reports that currently, there are only four states whose daily case rate per 100,000 residents is at 10.0 or above: Missouri (12.4), New York (11.6), Wyoming (10.3) and Nevada (10.1).Travelers must still follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.