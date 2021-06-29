coronavirus chicago

Chicago COVID emergency travel order replaced with advisory

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago lifts travel restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced Tuesday that its emergency COVID-19 travel order has been changed to an advisory.

The change is the result of a third consecutive reporting period where no U.S. states or territories has recorded 15 or more COVID cases per day per 100,000 residents.


The city says the emergency travel order can be reinstated at any time.

The last time any state or territory was in the orange tier, with 15.0 cases per day per 100,000 residents, was May 18. Travelers from a state in the orange tier were required to get a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine if they are not vaccinated.


The Chicago Department of Public Health reports that currently, there are only four states whose daily case rate per 100,000 residents is at 10.0 or above: Missouri (12.4), New York (11.6), Wyoming (10.3) and Nevada (10.1).

Travelers must still follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagocoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Free Lollapalooza tickets offered to vaccinated Chicago residents
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
No July 4 fireworks at Navy Pier this year
More COVID funeral reimbursement funds available to Chicago families
TOP STORIES
Mariano's stabbing victim describes attack by woman linked to 2 others
Northbrook death investigation continues after boy pulled from pond
Drum magazines bring throwback threat to Chicago gun violence
COVID outbreak at IL church camp leads to nearly 100 cases
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6 | LIVE
Phishing scammers target IL Secretary of State, IDES
IL taking hands-off approach to Bears' Arlington racetrack bid: gov
Show More
The most brutal rose ceremony dumping; Blake joins 'The Bachelorette'
Could $3K child tax credit lead parents to owe IRS more money?
ISP working to reduce FOID, CCL backlogs
Pritzker expected to sign IL student-athlete compensation bill
Chicago Weather: More showers, storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News