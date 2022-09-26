Chicago police: 2 killed after car crashes into Brighton Park building

Chicago police said a man and woman were killed after their car crashed into a building in the Brighton Park neighborhood Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman were killed after their car crashed into a building in the Brighton Park neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

A witness told police a car traveling southbound in the 4300-block of South Archer Avenue lost control and struck a building at about 10:57 p.m.

Both victims, a male driver and a female passenger, were transported to Mt. Sinai hospital, where they later died, police said.

Both victims were in their 20s, police said. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.