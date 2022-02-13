car into building

Chatham crash: 2 hurt after minivan crashes into building, Chicago police and fire officials say

Chicago Fire Department said building was not evacuated
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
2 hurt after minivan crashes into Chatham apartment building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A minivan crashed into an apartment building in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Sunday morning, injuring two people, emergency officials said.

Chicago police said the red SUV, driven by a 21-year-old man, was traveling west in the first-block of East 87th Street about 4:20 a.m. when it lost control, hitting the building.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, and a 74-year-old woman who was inside when the car hit the building was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital for evaluation. She remained stable in good condition, police said.

RELATED: Stabbing victim crashes car into Ukrainian Village salon while driving to hospital

The Chicago Fire Department said it did not evacuate the building, but the building department was notified.

The man will be issued traffic citations, police said.

