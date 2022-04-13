car crash

5 injured in 4-car Gage Park crash, Chicago fire officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured in a four-car crash Wednesday morning in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. at 51st Street and Western Avenue, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in green condition, one in red to Stroger Hospital and one in red to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two more people in green condition were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, Chicago fire officials said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
