wrong way

5 hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash after driver goes wrong way near Edgewater: Chicago police

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

5 hurt in wrong-way DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were hurt early Monday when a driver went the wrong way on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the North Side, Chicago police said.

CPD said a white Chevy sedan was going south in the northbound lanes about 2 a.m., and the car collided with a black Toyota sedan near Bryn Mawr Avenue, in the 5600-block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital with a range of injuries, according to Chicago police.

RELATED: Police officer hurt in Wauconda crash after using squad car to stop wrong-way driver: report

The female driver of the Chevy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in fair condition. A female passenger in the Chevy was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The man driving the black Toyota was taken to Masonic in serious condition, as were his two male passengers.

Charges are pending, and the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Edgewater remained closed about 6:30 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewatercar crashwrong waylake shore drivecrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WRONG WAY
Dashcam video shows wrong-way driver hit Wauconda squad car: report
Video captures driver going wrong way on I-55 in Burr Ridge
3 killed in wrong-way I-55 crash on SW Side
5 killed in 2 separate I-290 wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park
TOP STORIES
CPD supt. to speak after 7 kids shot, 1 killed this weekend
58 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend gun violence
Victim ID'd in deadly Evanston shooting that led to Skokie manhunt
8.9 million people to lose all federal unemployment benefits Monday
Dashcam video shows wrong-way driver hit Wauconda squad car: report
Harwood Heights standoff ends with 1 in custody, police say
Florida man wearing body armor kills 4, including baby in mom's arms
Show More
Pediatric COVID hospitalizations spiked during late summer
Woodridge community hosts block party months after EF-3 tornado
Newborn baby found dead outside Milwaukee funeral home
What to know about COVID-19 variants
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, slightly cooler Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News