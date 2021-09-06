dui crash

Police officer hurt in Wauconda crash after using squad car to stop wrong-way driver: report

Wauconda man being held in Lake County Jail
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dashcam video shows wrong-way driver hit Wauconda squad car: report

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- A Wauconda police officer used his squad car early Sunday morning to prevent a wrong-way driver from crashing into other vehicles, ABC 7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald reported.

The dashcam video released Sunday showed the moment of impact.

The driver, Anthony D. Smith, 46, of Wauconda, was arrested and faces several charges, including DUI, according to the Herald.

Smith previously had his license revoked because of three DUI cases, the report said.

RELATED: Video captures driver going wrong way on Stevenson Expressway in Burr Ridge

Officer Jon Finze responded to the call on Route 176 about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and reportedly tried to get the wrong-way to driver to stop. When that was unsuccessful and Finze spotted three vehicles heading toward the wrong-way car, he drove ahead to Cook Street to block the lanes, the Herald reported.

The driver reportedly hit the squad car head-on and then attempted to drive away.

The officer suffered only minor injuries, and his police dog partner is being evaluated, the Herald reported.

Smith was in custody Sunday at the Lake County Jail on $75,000 bail.

He's scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waucondalake countyofficer injuredcar crashduipolice officer injuredwrong waydui crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Footage shows aftermath of crash involving Henry Ruggs III
Raiders release player Ruggs after fiery crashed that killed 1
State trooper hit by DUI driver on I-90, police say
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News