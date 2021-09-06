Police officer hurt in Wauconda crash after using squad car to stop wrong-way driver: report

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- A Wauconda police officer used his squad car early Sunday morning to prevent a wrong-way driver from crashing into other vehicles, ABC 7 Chicago news partnerThe dashcam video released Sunday showed the moment of impact.The driver, Anthony D. Smith, 46, of Wauconda, was arrested and faces several charges, including DUI, according to the Herald.Smith previously had his license revoked because of three DUI cases, the report said.Officer Jon Finze responded to the call on Route 176 about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and reportedly tried to get the wrong-way to driver to stop. When that was unsuccessful and Finze spotted three vehicles heading toward the wrong-way car, he drove ahead to Cook Street to block the lanes, the Herald reported.The driver reportedly hit the squad car head-on and then attempted to drive away.The officer suffered only minor injuries, and his police dog partner is being evaluated, the Herald reported.Smith was in custody Sunday at the Lake County Jail on $75,000 bail.He's scheduled to appear in court Friday.