WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

North Park crash: CPD searching for suspect accused of crashing stolen car into 5 parked vehicles

Chicago police say suspect ran away after incident

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 11:31AM
EMBED <>More Videos

There was a Chicago crash Tuesday night that involved a stolen car on Kimball in the North Park neighborhood, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the suspect who hit several parked cars on the city's North Side Tuesday night while driving an allegedly stolen car.

CPD said the male driver of a stolen 2016 Hyundai Sonata was driving quickly in the 5400-block of North Kimball Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when he lost control in Chicago's North Park neighborhood.

He hit five parked cars before running off on foot, Chicago police said.

RELATED: East Garfield Park crash: IDOT truck hit while trying to stop stolen car from driving away

No one was injured in the incident, according to CPD.

After the crash, some of the vehicles were severely damaged.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.