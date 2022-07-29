Chicago police arrest 3 in Near West Side crash near Damen and Walnut

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have arrested three suspects in connection with a Thursday afternoon carjacking that ended in a crash at Damen Avenue and Walnut.

The incident occurred in this 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue. Police said the victim parked his car on street and as he exited two unknown offenders approached his vehicle.

One offender pulled a gun demanding the victim's car and fled westbound on Chicago Avenue, according to CPD. Police caught up with the vehicle when it was involved in crash with another car at Damen and Walnut.

Police have not identified the three people in custody. Police have not yet released any information about pending charges.

An investigation by Chicago police detectives is ongoing.