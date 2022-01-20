1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Sauganash crash; Chicago police say car lost control, hit tree

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has died and a 33-year-old woman was critically injured after a driver lost control and hit a tree in Chicago's Northwest Side Sauganash neighborhood early Thursday morning.Chicago police said the unidentified male victim was driving a Hyundai sedan west in the 4000-block of West Peterson Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. when he lost control of the car. The vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed before it struck a tree, coming to stop on the sidewalk.The male victim died on the scene, and the woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.A witness was burned while trying to help get the two out of the car.The Major Accidents Unit is investigating. Street closures are in place in the area.