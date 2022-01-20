fatal crash

1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Sauganash crash; Chicago police say car lost control, hit tree

Chicago street closures in place after deadly Sauganash crash
By
1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Sauganash crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has died and a 33-year-old woman was critically injured after a driver lost control and hit a tree in Chicago's Northwest Side Sauganash neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said the unidentified male victim was driving a Hyundai sedan west in the 4000-block of West Peterson Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. when he lost control of the car. The vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed before it struck a tree, coming to stop on the sidewalk.

The male victim died on the scene, and the woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: Schiller Park crash: Chicago man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run

A witness was burned while trying to help get the two out of the car.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating. Street closures are in place in the area.

