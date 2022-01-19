hit and run

Schiller Park crash: Chicago man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run

Schiller Park police said suspect vehicle, a black Volvo S60, recovered in Chicago with fire damage
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Christmas Day Schiller Park hit-and-run victim ID'd

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 68-year-old Chicago man was arrested in connection with a deadly Schiller Park hit-and-run crash that took place on Christmas Day.

Schiller Park police said Thursday the man was arrested in the death of 68-year-old Emil Benak of Schiller Park last month.

Police said they responded to the scene of a reported hit-and-run crash in the 9400-block of Irving Park Road just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Benak was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, then pronounced dead about 40 minutes later, police said.

Police said the suspect vehicle, a black Volvo S60, was recovered in Chicago with fire damage just before 5 a.m. the next morning.

SEE MORE: Schiller Park hit-and-run victim identified as Emil Benak

The man arrested would be brought to a bond hearing in the Third District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, Schiller Park police said.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect.

Schiller Park detectives and crash reconstruction officers are currently investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Schiller Park Police Department at 847-678-4794.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
