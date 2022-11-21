South Loop crash leaves 1 dead, 6 injured on Michigan Ave., Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and six other people injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the South Loop Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1400-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 8 p.m., police said.

A Hyundai Sonata made a sudden U-turn as officers approached and hit two other vehicles, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 22-year-old man, was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

Two passengers in the Hyundai, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 32-year-old woman driving an SUV and a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who were passengers in her vehicle were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

An 18-year-old man driving an Infiniti was also transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.