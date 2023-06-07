2 injured in Streeterville crash; suspect wanted for hit-and-run: Chicago police

A Chicago crash left 2 injured in Streeterville Wednesday. A suspect is wanted for the DuSable Lake Shore Drive hit-and-run, CPD says.

Suspect ran from scene of Streeterville hit-and-run, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville, Chicago police said.

CPD said a suspect was driving a Hyundai Elantra south in the 800-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 3:20 a.m. when he or she ran a red light, hitting another Hyundai Elantra that was trying to turn left.

The suspect vehicle then hit a concrete barrier and flipped, police said. The barrier hit a third car, a Chevrolet.

The suspect got out of the rolled over vehicle and ran south, police said.

A 33-year-old man and 61-year-old man from the other Hyundai Elantra were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with unspecified injuries.

No one else was reported injured.

No one was in custody later Wednesday morning, and detectives are investigating.

