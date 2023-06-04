Bicyclist killed in Highland Park hit-and-run ID'd by medical examiner

Highland Park police said a bicyclist has died after being a struck in a hit-and-run at Deerfield and Piccadilly roads Friday afternoon.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park police said a bicyclist died after being a struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Deerfield Road and Piccadilly Road for reports of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. They found the cyclist severely injured, and that the vehicle had fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she died, police said. The Lake County Medical Examiner's Officer later identified her as 49-year-old Maureen Wener. Preliminary information indicated that she died from blunt-force injuries.

An investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Highland Park police is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call either group of law enforcement.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.