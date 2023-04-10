Chicago crash: Man dead after SUV hits light pole, tree on SW Side, CPD says

There was a West Lawn crash early Monday morning. A man died after an SUV hit a light pole and tree on Cicero, Chicago police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead early Monday morning after the SUV he was driving jumped the curb and hit a light post and tree in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a traffic crash just after 4:05 a.m. in the 6100-block of South Cicero Avenue and found a white Acura SUV had crashed, CPD said.

The male driver suffered trauma to the body, and he died on the scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

No one else was injured in the incident, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Part of southbound Cicero remained closed about 6:30 a.m., as police investigated, and there was a northbound gapers' delay.