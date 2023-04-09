Hit-and-run: 55-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in South Austin crosswalk, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on Chicago's West Side, police said.

The crash happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard at about 9:48 p.m., police said.

Police said a 55-year-old man was walking northbound in a crosswalk on Laramie Avenue when a grey Jaguar sedan made an eastbound turn, striking him. The sedan did not stop, and continued eastbound on Jackson Boulevard.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim, who suffered major head trauma, to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

