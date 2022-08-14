Chicago crime: Police warn Northwest Side residents of ruse burglaries targeting seniors

The Chicago Police Department is warning Albany Park and Jefferson Park residents about ruse burglaries targeting senior citizens.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents about "ruse burglaries" targeting senior citizens.

Police said there have been 12 incidents in Albany Park and Jefferson Park since the end of May. The most recent incident happened on Thursday.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood

Police said one offender engages the elderly victims in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, one of the other offenders enters the home and takes jewelry and money.

Police believe the offenders, two men and one woman, are using a gray SUV.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Area Five Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-7394.