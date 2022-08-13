Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning the public about a string of armed robberies in the Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods.

CPD said they are searching for up to three suspects involved in the robberies. Police have not released any photos or video footage of the suspects, but authorities said the suspects were seen wearing black ski masks and hoodies.

During each incident, Chicago police said the suspects displayed a handgun or rifle and demanded the victims' property.

The robberies took place on July 11 in the 9900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, July 12 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue and July 27 in the 10400 block of South State Street in Roseland.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.