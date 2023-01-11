Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn

Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are growing concerns about the safety of senior citizens who have recently been targeted by armed thieves on Chicago's South Side.

According to Chicago police, there have been a dozen attacks in which seniors have been robbed at gunpoint of their belongings or their vehicles in the Pill Hill and Calumet Heights neighborhoods.

Angela Hongo had a rude awakening two days after Christmas when she was about to take her daughter to work.

"So I got up that morning about 5 a.m., said I'm going to start the car up. Hit the alarm, heard nothing," Hongo said.

After two days, Chicago police tracked it down in Roseland, but it was badly damaged and many items inside were missing. The only way she can drive it is by putting a charging cable in the steering column.

"So you think you're safe, nice neighborhood, people are here, it's not gonna happen to you," Hongo said, "but the unthinkable happens."

And it's been happening more frequently, with thieves targeting the normally quiet neighborhoods of Calumet Heights and Pill Hill. The 4th District of the Chicago Police Department issued a community alert listing a dozen incidents of armed robberies and cars being stolen.

Paul Chester's elderly neighbor was robbed in front of her home last week.

"It's usually very quiet here," Chester said. "We really don't have much crime in the area. I mean, crimes of opportunity are everywhere."

The incidents have been happening across the 7th and 8th wards. 8th Ward Alderman Michelle Harris is frustrated and fearful for her neighbors.

"It's horrible for people who have worked their whole life just to have a safe life and have children come and cut our legs out from under us," Harris said.

Harris is teaming up with 7th Ward Alderman Gregory Mitchell to put together a town hall over Zoom next week, when they will talk to their constituents about how to combat this spike in crime.