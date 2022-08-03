Police release photos of suspect in CTA Brown Line attempted robbery

Chicago police have released photos of a suspect in an attempted robbery on the CTA Brown Line in June.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted robbery on a CTA Brown Line train.

Police released surveillance photos of the man Tuesday, but said the incident took place on June 24.

Police said at approximately 9 a.m. a victim was on a Brown Line train near the State and Lake Stop when she was approached by the man, who demanded money and then pushed the victim onto the seat.

Police said the suspect then tried to get into the victim's pockets and undo her pants, but she was able to fight him off and make her escape.

If you have any information about the man in the photos, contact Chicago Police Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-745-4706.