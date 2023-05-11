Chicago woman charged after series of baseball bat attacks on Northwest Side, police say

Chicago police said Denise Solorzano has been charged after a series of attacks with a baseball bat on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged in a series of bat attacks on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said Thursday.

Denise Solorzano, 26, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, four counts of aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon and one count of felony aggravated assault.

Police said Solorzano attacked a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman with a baseball bat at about 11:27 a.m. in the 4500-block of North Mozart Street and then minutes later attacked a 34-year-old woman with a bat in the 3000-block of West Cullorn Avenue.

Shannon Condon said she was working at home in the time of the attack on Mozart Street.. She said she saw two women with a stroller when a white car pulled up and a woman got out holding baseball bat.

"And she walked toward the two women with the baby, I thought she must know them or something, or maybe she was playing a joke on them, and then I saw the woman with the bat start hitting the ladies over and over again, and the ladies were screaming," Condon said.

Condon said the woman then got back in her car and drove off. The entire incident happened in a matter of seconds.

In addition to those attacks, police said Solorzano also attacked a 19-year-old woman last Sunday in the 4000-block of West Lawrence Avenue and a 33-year-old woman in the 4200-block of West Richmond Street.

Solorzano is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

