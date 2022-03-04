2 charged in beating death of Gage Park man putting up Christmas lights last year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in a crime spree that included the beating death of a man putting up Christmas lights at his Gage Park home last year.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced murder charges against Moises Barrios, 23, of Cicero and Pedro Mendiola, 21, of Chicago.Superintendent Brown said the murder was part of a wider crime spree on December 11, with Barrios and Mendiola, traveling from the North Side to the South Side attacking multiple people.One of their victims was 49-year-old Jose Tellez, who was hanging lights at his home in the 3500-block of West 58th Street around 6:30 p.m. Brown said Barrios and Mendiola beat Tellez to death with a baseball bat and a crowbar.Police said the victim's daughter watched from inside and tried to get her brother to help, but the suspects had already fled the scene."Tellez was doing what many of us were doing and expected to do during the holidays," Foxx said. "We will not let atrocities happen in Gage Park or in any community in this city or this county."Foxx said Barrios and Mendiola attacked or robbed 14 people that day and that they each face more than 20 charges of aggravated battery and robbery in addition to murder charges.