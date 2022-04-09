Police chase: 6 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes during ISP pursuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people are in custody after a vehicle wanted in a carjacking crashed during an Illinois State Police chase, preliminary information indicated.ISP District Chicago Troopers located a vehicle wanted in an aggravated vehicular hijacking on Interstate 94 northbound near 33rd Street at about 5:44 a.m. Saturday. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued, ISP said.The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle was involved in a property damage crash at South Tilden Street & South Aberdeen Street in Chicago.Six suspects were taken into custody and one suspect was transported to a local-area hospital for minor injuries.State police did not provide further information about the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.