2 charged after shots fired inside South Loop movie theater, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been charged after shots rang out inside the ICON movie theater in Chicago's South Loop Saturday night.

Police said two males began fighting outside the theater at Roosevelt and Delano Court around 7:30 pm. They then took the escalator up and then got into a physical altercation near the ticket booth.

That's when one of them fired six to seven shots into the air.

Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Video taken by one of the residents who lives above the theater shows police taking the suspects into custody. Police also recovered the gun.

Babacar Mbengue, 35, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, according to police. A 16-year-old has also been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

