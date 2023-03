Chicago Police are investigating after several cars were broken into in a Lincoln Park parking garage.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are investigating after several cars were broken into in a Lincoln Park parking garage.

Windows on several vehicles were busted out near Lincoln Avenue and Belden.

One woman found her window shattered Saturday, according to police. No items were reported to have been taken.

One man found the damage to his pickup truck when he went to the garage Sunday afternoon.

No word on any arrests.

