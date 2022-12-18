Chicago man on life support after brutally attacked in suspected road rage incident on Dan Ryan

Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church deacon, Steve Strode, is fighting for his life after a brutal attack near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A prayer vigil was held Sunday for the victim of a brutal attack.

A deacon at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church for 25 years, Steve Strode's church community and family gathered outside the hospital where he remains fighting for his life one week after he was brutally attacked in a suspected road rage incident.

"To those who are investigating this case, we want to say to them step it up! Step it up," said Pastor Walter Matthews, with Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church.

Outside the University of Chicago Medical Center family and friends are praying for a miracle and demanding justice.

"I just want everyone to continue to pray and if you know anything about who did this to my husband, please come forward. Don't be afraid to come and let us know who left him in the street bleeding," said Strode's wife, Monique Strode.

Steve was heading home from work last Saturday morning when they believe he was rear-ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway, his wife said.

When Strode pulled off on a nearby street, the people who hit his car jumped out and attacked him, his family said.

Chicago police found him behind his car in the 100 block of E. Marquette Road, badly beaten and unable to speak.

"He's fighting for his life. He's on life-support," Monica said. "It was senseless. It was unprovoked. And it seemed as though he may have been targeted to try to car jack him, or whatever, I don't know."

His community is now praying for his recovery and that police are able to find who did this.

"Turn yourself in! Do the right thing. Because all of this is on you now," said Strode's sister, Linda Veniace.

Police said it's unclear what provoked the attack. No arrests have been made.