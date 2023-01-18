Chicago crime: Man stabbed in head, critically hurt inside Austin home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a West Side home on Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old man was arguing with a female person at an Austin home in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street at about 5 a.m., police said. She pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head and neck.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The offender was placed into custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

