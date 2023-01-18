WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago crime: Man stabbed in head, critically hurt inside Austin home, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 1:29PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a West Side home on Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old man was arguing with a female person at an Austin home in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street at about 5 a.m., police said. She pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the head and neck.

SEE ALSO | Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger wrote about 'delusions of grandeur' in online forum

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The offender was placed into custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW