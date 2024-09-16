More than a dozen cars broken into, items including guns stolen on Near South Side: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said more than a dozen cars were broken into and had things inside stolen, including unsecured guns.

Police said the majority of the thefts took place overnight and in the early morning hours on South Michigan and South Wabash.

Police said in each incident, the thief breaks into an unlocked parked car and stole items inside.

In all but one of the 15 thefts, an unsecured gun was stolen from the car.

Police listed the following incidents:

0-100 block of E. Cermak Rd on July 21, 2024 at 11:30 p.m.

2400 block of S. Michigan Ave on July 27, 2024 at 11:45 p.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave on July 28, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

2200 block of S. Michigan Ave on July 29, 2024 at 2:50 a.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave on August 4, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

2000 block of S. Wabash Ave on August 4, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

2100 block of S. Wabash Ave on August 9, 2024 at 11:00 p.m.

2300 block of S. Wabash Ave on August 15, 2024 between 1:00 a.m. - 1:54 a.m.

2000 block of S. Wabash Ave on August 28, 2024 at 2:40 a.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave from September 7-8, 2024 between 11:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

2200 block of S. Michigan Ave from September 7-8, 2024 between 11:05 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave on September 8, 2024 between 12:34 a.m. - 2:41 a.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave from September 13-14, 2024 between 10:30 p.m. - 1:25 a.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave on September 14, 2024 at 1:29 a.m.

2200 block of S. Wabash Ave on September 14, 2024 at 1:30 a.m.

No description of any suspect or suspects was immediately available.

