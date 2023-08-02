Chicago police share image of vehicle wanted in Uptown hit-and-run crash that killed Chicago mother

Investigators said the suspect was driving a black 2017 Honda Civic last week when they hit and killed 69-year-old Soyfa Athamanah.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have shared a picture of the type of car wanted for a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Chicago mother.

Her family said she was steps away from home around 10:35 p.m. on July 25 when she was hit in the 5100 block of North Broadway Avenue in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

Police said the vehicle was last seen going northbound on Broadway from Winona Street.

"Please turn yourself in," Pany Thomas, the victim's daughter, said. "Please do it for me. I can forgive you. Let me know what you were thinking. Explain yourself to me, please."

Surveillance video also showed the vehicle that hit Athamanah pulling away from the scene.

"My mom flew up into the air," Thomas said. "You didn't see that?"

Nearby residents are anxiously hoping police can find the person responsible.

"I'm horrified," resident Kelly Condon said. "We live here and walk around here all the time and the person who hit her didn't seem to care much about anything."

No one has been arrested at this time as police hope sharing an image of the type of vehicle that is wanted can help lead to a suspect being identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit (312) 745-4521.

Athamanah's son and friends have set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.

