Protest over Uptown hit-and-run that killed 69-year-old pedestrian demands safety changes

Relatives told ABC7 that Soyfa Athamanah was a vibrant woman and the glue that held her family together.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deadly hit-and-run in Uptown reignited the call for safety changes at a Thursday protest held at the intersection where it happened.

Soyfa Athamanah, 69, was struck and killed Tuesday while walking in the crosswalk at Broadway and Winona. The driver took off and still hasn't been caught.

Dozens gathered at the scene Thursday night to walk that same crosswalk. They're trying to raise awareness about what they say is a dangerous design that puts their safety at risk.

Forty-seventh Ward Ald. Matt Martin shared a letter Wednesday in response to the hit-and-run, saying in part, "Since 2021, my office has been working with the Chicago Department of Transportation to respond to safety concerns on this stretch of Broadway."

CDOT said they've already completed several pedestrian safety improvements on Broadway, and they're working on 'additional upcoming investments to further calm traffic, including a raised crosswalk on Winona... and a raised protected bike lane on Broadway."