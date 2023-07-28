WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Protest over Uptown hit-and-run that killed 69-year-old pedestrian demands safety changes

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 28, 2023 3:02AM
Woman killed crossing street in Uptown hit-and-run, family speaks out
EMBED <>More Videos

Relatives told ABC7 that Soyfa Athamanah was a vibrant woman and the glue that held her family together.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deadly hit-and-run in Uptown reignited the call for safety changes at a Thursday protest held at the intersection where it happened.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Soyfa Athamanah, 69, was struck and killed Tuesday while walking in the crosswalk at Broadway and Winona. The driver took off and still hasn't been caught.

READ MORE: Woman killed crossing street in Uptown hit-and-run crash, family speaks out

Dozens gathered at the scene Thursday night to walk that same crosswalk. They're trying to raise awareness about what they say is a dangerous design that puts their safety at risk.

Forty-seventh Ward Ald. Matt Martin shared a letter Wednesday in response to the hit-and-run, saying in part, "Since 2021, my office has been working with the Chicago Department of Transportation to respond to safety concerns on this stretch of Broadway."

CDOT said they've already completed several pedestrian safety improvements on Broadway, and they're working on 'additional upcoming investments to further calm traffic, including a raised crosswalk on Winona... and a raised protected bike lane on Broadway."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW